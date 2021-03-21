The Oscars 2021 will be the first edition of the Academy Awards in which films released on digital platforms and not in cinemas lead. Most of the films that compete in the best picture category have already been seen through the small screen worldwide, while theaters remained closed due to the pandemic. In Peru, Promising Young Woman, Sound of metal and Minari are available at Amazon Prime Video and The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank on Netflix.

The indie movie Promising Young Woman, the first film directed by the actress who plays Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘The Crown’, has a high chance of winning. “Emerald Fennell’s knack is balancing the tone between dark comedy, romantic comedy, riot, and suspense thriller,” they say. Carey Mulligan (the lead) may have missed a BAFTA best actress nomination, but also more than half of her Oscar-nominated counterparts. The emphasis in the original script could show that the new director’s film is very popular and could get votes to help her, ”adds Variety magazine.

Meanwhile, The Chicago 7 Trial, the historical drama directed by Aaron Sorkin, was one of the first premieres. “We will have a bona fide race on our hands. This could end up following the path of Spotlight, which won the top category and only the original script, which seems plausible at this point, ”they argue.

But after Parasite’s overwhelming triumph in 2020, this year Lee Isaac Chung, who has so far received critical acclaim for Minari, could take the stage. . “He got almost everything that is required of a best picture winner, showing broad support from the guild. Minari may be an annoying winner in the midst of an unpredictable year, but he will need more trophies from his six nominations. ” Although it does not compete for best film, The Mother of the Blues, nominated for best actress and actor (Netflix), is another critically recommended film that is already on television.

Meanwhile, David Fincher’s Mank is the film with the most nominations. But although he competes in 10 categories, the filmmaker was not included in the shortlist for best direction. “The true essence of the Fincher movie, which was written by his late father Jack Fincher more than three decades ago, is Mankiewicz’s effort to finish the Citizen Kane script,” says Deadline. IndieWire thinks this movie could meet the same fate as Martin Scorsese’s blockbuster The Irishman. “Fincher is highly respected in the industry for his directing skills, but like The Irishman last year, multiple nominations for flawless staging don’t always lead to wins.”