The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of all nominees who will compete in the 2021 Oscars. An election that has garnered attention given that the industry had one of its toughest years due to the pandemic.

Now that the contestants were revealed, many have questioned the permanence of some and the absence of several others. In that sense, we share with you the titles and artists that were ignored in the glamorous ceremony.

In the category of best direction, it took Sofia Coppola (On the rocks) and Spike Lee (Da 5 bloods). Instead, they will participate:

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman.

Malcolm & Marie Photo: Composition / Netflix

In the category of best leading actress, the great absentee was Zendaya by Malcolm & Marie. Instead, they will participate:

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.

In the category of best lead actorDelroy Lindo (Da 5 bloods) and Mads Mikkelsen (Drunk) were absent. Instead, they will participate:

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari.

Regarding the categories Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Bill Murray and Ellen Burstyn were surprised. On the other hand, the human voice will not have a chance to be crowned as best live action short film.