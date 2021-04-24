The movie actor Anthony Hopkins He is one of the most recognized figures in the world of cinema and now he proves it again by being nominated at the Oscars 2021 as best actor for the film The father. The artist began his acting career at a very young age and made the big leap when the film was released. The Silence of the Lambs, with which he won an Oscar for best actor in 1992.

Who is Anthony Hopkins?

Anthony Hopkins He is one of the most recognized actors of his generation. From an early age he showed a certain inclination towards the arts. In 1960, he began acting professionally with his first professional appearance at the Palace Theater, in the play The Quare Fellow. His most famous role is that of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer who practices cannibalism, in The Silence of the Lambs, for which he won the Oscar for best actor in 1992.

Against whom is Anthony Hopkins competing for Best Actor at the Oscars 2021?

Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Background

Gary Oldman by Mank

Steven Yeun by Minari

Best Anthony Hopkins Movies

Netflix

The two Popes.

Red Dragon.

Hannibal.

Legends of the fall.

The wolfman.

Amazon prime

Fracture.

Network 2.

Noah

You will meet a tall dark stranger.

When are the Oscars 2021?

This Sunday, April 25, the Oscar 2021 Awards will be held, in which the best in the film industry will be awarded. The appointment will take place in the studios of the city of Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

These are the times in which you will be able to see the award ceremony of the academy:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 p. m (ET) / 5.00 p. m (PT)

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The award will be broadcast by the signals of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)