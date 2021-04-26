One of the most emotional moments of each Oscar Awards gala is, without a doubt, the In Memoriam, in which the most recognized deceased in the film industry in the last year are honored.

On this Sunday night there was an Argentine representative, but to the surprise of many it was not Pino Solanas, the prominent filmmaker and politician who died of coronavirus on November 6, 2020 in Paris, where he served as our country’s ambassador to UNESCO.

As an outstanding director at national and international level, Solanas made 22 films, among which stood out The time of the ovens, Gardel’s exile, South Y Looting memory.

Always linked to Peronism, his highly politically charged documentaries became over the years worship material for his followers.

In 2018, the year that marked the 50th anniversary of the premiere of The time of the ovens, was distinguished with the Condor Award.

José Luis Díaz, the Argentine honored

Who was mentioned was Jose Luis Diaz, who left this world on September 4, 2020 after having spent more than 40 years working on the show.

Diaz was prize for their work in The Secret in Their Eyes, Foosball Y Wild Tales, but he participated in more than 50 films throughout his career.

Others very remembered are Waiting for the carriage, The antenna, The aura, Kamchatka, Minimum histories, Burnt silver Y A place in the world.

Even has worked with Solanas, the forgotten one at the gala that the whole world followed this Sunday.

In order to TV, recreated the sounds of immigration in Winds of water Y directed the sound of comedies like The man of your life Y Diesel.

Also a teacher, his career earned him international recognition and the invitation to be a member of the Spanish Film Academy, the Hollywood Academy and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Argentina until his last day.

Diaz’s name appeared this Sunday on the same list as legends the likes of Kirk Douglas, Sean Connery, Christopher Plummer, Max von Sydow, Chadwick Boseman (also nominated for best actor), Alan Parker, Joel Schumacher and Ennio Morricone

