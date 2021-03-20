Video calls will not be a viable option in the next edition of the 2021 Oscar Awards, this April 25. This was made known through a letter he sent The academy.

Through a statement, the request of the organizers of the ceremony was made known to their guests. In the document, they claimed that All measures will be respected to avoid contagion of the coronavirus.

They also made it known that the event will not be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but in an open space in the city of Los Angeles.

“Our plan is host an intimate in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles , with additional elements from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. If your first question is can it be done safely? The answer is: Yes, you can ”, reads the text signed by the producers of the Oscar Awards.

In the letter they also indicate that if someone intends to miss the gala, there will be no option that they can be linked through a remote connection.

“Those who cannot attend due to schedule problems or due to travel concerns, we want you to know that there will be no option to connect by video call. We will do everything possible to provide a safe and in-person evening for you and for the millions of fans around the world, ”the letter said.

The Academy will opt for the Grammy model

As indicated, they will take the model of the recent edition of the 2021 Grammy Awards. For the organizers, doing it like the Golden Globes will take away the prominence.

“Much has been lost and changed since the last Oscars. We will recognize that while remembering the power and necessity of storytelling to connect people from all over the world, ”the document states.

