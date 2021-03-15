The Oscar Awards is the most important gala in the film industry, a large number of films, actors and directors will compete to win the precious award. However, one of the most anticipated categories by the public is the best film.

Eight are the feature films that compete to win the golden statuette . For this reason, in this note we will give you the official synopsis and trailer of each movie.

El padre

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing 80-year-old man, somewhat mischievous and very stubborn, has decided to live alone and refuse all the help of his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) and the caregivers she tries to hire for her father. The film portrays the harsh reality of a man who begins to lose his memory and makes us wonder how much of his own reality he will be able to remember over time.

Judas and the black Messiah

A film about the betrayal and murder of Fred Hampton, the leader of the Black Panther Party. Fred Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O’Neal into helping them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they couldn’t kill Fred Hampton’s legacy. Starring Daniel Kaluuya Y LaKeith Stanfield.

Mank

The film focuses on 1930s Hollywood from the harsh gaze of legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he hastily writes Citizen Kane.

Minari

Minari follows a Korean-American family who move to a small Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of his cunning, foul-mouthed but incredibly loving grandmother.

Nomadland

Fern (Frances McDormand) is a woman in her sixties who lost everything in the great crisis of the early 20th century, and who decides to embark on a journey through the American West. Living in a caravan like a nomad of today, Fern will come across all kinds of people who will change her journey and her person.

Promising young woman

It tells the story of a young woman who seeks revenge from all the men who have hurt her throughout her life. It stars Carey Mulligan, in addition to having Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton in supporting roles.

Sound of metal

Rubén is a drummer belonging to the duo of metal Blackgammon together with his girlfriend Lou. They live in an RV as they drive across the country to give concerts. However, Rubén suddenly begins to lose his hearing, so he goes to a pharmacy to find out what is happening to him.

The trial of the Chicago 7

The plot focuses on one of the most notorious trials in history. What was intended to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent confrontation with the Police.