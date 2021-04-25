The day of the great festival of Hollywood and world cinema has arrived. The 2021 edition of the Oscar Awards, which will recognize the best of the seventh art, will be held this Sunday, April 25 in four different locations starting at 7:00 pm in Peru and 5:00 pm in Los Angeles (United States), with LIVE broadcast by ABC, TNT, Movistar +, TV Azteca and Chilevisión.

La República will also bring you the most complete live coverage of the gala, with all the performances, categories and winners.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced to take a series of restrictions that include the reduction of the red carpet and the number of guests to about 170 who will have to rotate during the gala. Likewise, there will be four different scenarios: Dolby Theater from Hollywood, the Union Station Los Angeles, the British Film Institute London and the Canal + studios in Paris.

Mank is the film with the highest number of nominations (10), but other films have also positioned themselves as big favorites to win one or more statuettes, such as Nomadland, The Chicago 7 trial, Judas and the black messiah, The father, Promising Young woman, Sound of metal and Minari.

Personalities such as Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Joaquin Phoenix, Rita Moreno, Zendaya and Harrison Ford stand out on the list of presenters for the event. See below the full list of nominees by the Academy for each category.

When will the 2021 Oscar Awards be?

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be held this Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe, it will also be held in London and Paris for actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic. The ceremony begins at the following times:

Peru: 7.00 pm

United States: 5.00 pm (Pacific time), 8 pm (Eastern time)

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Guatemala: 6.00 pm

Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

UK: 1.00am (Monday April 26)

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)

Italy: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)

France: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)

Germany: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)

First image of the red carpet of the Oscars 2021. Photo: TheAcademy / Twitter

Which channel will broadcast the 2021 Oscar Awards?

In Latin America, the Oscar Awards ceremony can be seen LIVE on the TNT channels (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) and TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro). In the United States, it will be available on ABC and on streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, you can find it at Movistar Estrenos and Movistar +.

You can also follow the transmission of the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.

Nominated for the Oscars 2021

Best film

Mank is the most Oscar-nominated film in 2021. Photo: Netflix

Best actress

Frances McDormand is nominated for best actress for Nomadland. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

best Actor

Anthony Hopkins is nominated for best actor for his role in The Father. Photo: Diffusion

Best director

Emerald Fennell is a well known actress and director. Photo: Composition / Focus Features

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat subsequent moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly elegy

Olivia Colman – The father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul raci

Lakeith Stanfierld.

Best wardrobe

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini.

Best soundtrack

Give 5 bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the world.

Better sound mixing

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the world – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.

Sound of metal is one of the nominees for best film. Photo: CorreCamara

Best song

Laura Pausini is nominated for an Oscar for best song with Io Sì, from the film Life ahead (2020). Photo: Laura Pausini / Instagram

Best Foreign Language Film

Another round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo vadis Aida?

Best photography

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

News of the world

Nomadland

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the moon

A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat subsequent moviefilm

El padre

Nomadland

One night in Miami

The white tiger.

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black messiah

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7.

The Chicago 7 trial is another big favorite. Photo: Netflix

Best Editing

The father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising young woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten.

Best Production Design

The father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale

News of the world – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas.

Best special effects

Love and monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The midnight sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The one and only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher.

Best documentary

The mole agent is one of the strong candidates to win the Oscar for best documentary film. Photo: Micromundo Producciones

Best fiction short film

Feeling through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The letter room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The present – Farah Nabulsi

Two distant strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman.

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A concerto is a conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Don’t split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A love song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.

Best makeup

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.