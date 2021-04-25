The day of the great festival of Hollywood and world cinema has arrived. The 2021 edition of the Oscar Awards, which will recognize the best of the seventh art, will be held this Sunday, April 25 in four different locations starting at 7:00 pm in Peru and 5:00 pm in Los Angeles (United States), with LIVE broadcast by ABC, TNT, Movistar +, TV Azteca and Chilevisión.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced to take a series of restrictions that include the reduction of the red carpet and the number of guests to about 170 who will have to rotate during the gala. Likewise, there will be four different scenarios: Dolby Theater from Hollywood, the Union Station Los Angeles, the British Film Institute London and the Canal + studios in Paris.
Mank is the film with the highest number of nominations (10), but other films have also positioned themselves as big favorites to win one or more statuettes, such as Nomadland, The Chicago 7 trial, Judas and the black messiah, The father, Promising Young woman, Sound of metal and Minari.
Personalities such as Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Joaquin Phoenix, Rita Moreno, Zendaya and Harrison Ford stand out on the list of presenters for the event. See below the full list of nominees by the Academy for each category.
When will the 2021 Oscar Awards be?
The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be held this Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe, it will also be held in London and Paris for actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic. The ceremony begins at the following times:
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- United States: 5.00 pm (Pacific time), 8 pm (Eastern time)
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Guatemala: 6.00 pm
- Costa Rica: 6.00 pm
- Panama: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- Bolivia: 8.00 pm
- Paraguay: 8.00 pm
- Chile: 8.00 pm
- Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- Brazil: 9.00 pm
- UK: 1.00am (Monday April 26)
- Spain: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)
- Italy: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)
- France: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)
- Germany: 2.00 am (Monday, April 26)
Which channel will broadcast the 2021 Oscar Awards?
In Latin America, the Oscar Awards ceremony can be seen LIVE on the TNT channels (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) and TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro). In the United States, it will be available on ABC and on streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, you can find it at Movistar Estrenos and Movistar +.
You can also follow the transmission of the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.
Nominated for the Oscars 2021
Best film
Best actress
best Actor
Best director
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova – Borat subsequent moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly elegy
- Olivia Colman – The father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Best wardrobe
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth
- Mulan – Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Best soundtrack
- Give 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world.
Better sound mixing
- Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News of the world – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- Sound of metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.
Best song
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo vadis Aida?
Best photography
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the world
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- El padre
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger.
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Editing
- The father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising young woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten.
Best Production Design
- The father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- News of the world – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas.
Best special effects
- Love and monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The midnight sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The one and only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher.
Best documentary
Best fiction short film
- Feeling through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The letter room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The present – Farah Nabulsi
- Two distant strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman.
Best Documentary Short Film
- Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A concerto is a conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Don’t split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A love song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.
Best makeup
- Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.
