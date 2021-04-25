The gala of the 93rd edition of the Oscars It will be held in person in two locations in the city of Los Angeles, so you can enjoy live and direct in Mexico and the United States of the award ceremony as the anteroom with the traditional celebrity parade down the red carpet.

The Oscar awards, with whom the awards season in show business reaches its climax, will be seen in USA via ABC, with a broadcast starting at 8 PM (Eastern Time) and 5 PM (West Coast).

On Mexico, meanwhile, the gala of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood this Sunday, April 25 It can be seen live on the two TNT platforms, starting at 7 PM.

On TNT the ceremony will be televised with the dubbing into Spanish. And in TNT Series it will be available for those who want to see it in the original language.

Frances McDormand and Chloe Zhao, protagonist and director of Nomadland, the great favorite at the Oscars 2021.

What will the Oscar ceremony 2021 be like?

For the third year in a row, Oscar awards they will not have an official presenter; Jimmy Kimmel was the last to do it, at the 2018 gala. On the other hand, there will be a good number of stars that will pass through the stage to announce the nominees and winners of the most important awards in the film industry.

As reported by the Academy, the list of presenters includes Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon-Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Oscar for best actor in 2020, will be one of the presenters in 2021. (DPA)

Where will the Oscars ceremony 2021 be?

Beyond having managed to break the barrier of virtuality that had been imposed in the early days of Covid-19, the awards gala Oscar awards It will have changes with respect to the usual protocol, since it will have two different locations to meet the need for social distancing.

This year, exceptionally, the ceremony It will be held outdoors in a courtyard at the Union Station rail hub in Los Angeles. According to the producers of the gala, Glenn Weiss, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, there will also be some “extras for the show” streamed live from the Dolby Theater, which is the place where the ceremony is traditionally held.

The imposing stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles: in 2021, the usual Oscars space will share the limelight.

Usually scheduled for the end of winter in the United States, the oscars awards gala saw its original schedule altered in 2021, scheduled for February 28, as a result of the health emergency in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the postponement allowed the Academy to organize the gala in person, even with a different routine, which could not be done with the rest of the most important awards in show business in the United States, as happened with the Emmy, Grammys, and Golden Globe, all delivered virtually.