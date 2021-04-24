The Oscar Awards ceremony is undoubtedly one of the most important in Hollywood. The event, which recognizes the best of cinema, brings together actors, actresses, directors and more in a single night, to find out who the big winners will be.

But what about those who are not so lucky? For every Oscar winner, there are several candidates who must hide their surprise when they are not the winners. Their reactions not only attract attention, but have gone down in the history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards.

Burt Reynolds and Robin Williams

In 1998, Burt Reynolds could not win the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as Jack Horner in Boogie nights. The triumph went to Robin Williams, who had an applauded performance in Indomitable Mind.

Cate Blanchett and Marion Cotillard

Beyond a disappointment, the reaction of Cate blanchett it was eye-catching. The interpreter, nominated for best actress in 2007, celebrated the victory of the French Marion Cotillard for his work on La vie en rose.

Talia Shire and Faye Dunaway

Nominated by Rocky in 1977, Talia Shire thought she was finally going to win after losing in 1974 to The Godfather II, but the Academy awarded Dunaway an award for his performance on Network.

Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin

The Holly Hunter’s reaction to losing to an Anna Paquin age 11 in 1993 is one of the most talked about. Both were nominated for best supporting actress for The Piano, but when the girl’s name was announced, her partner jumped on her seat in happiness.

Bill Murray loses to Sean Penn

Lost in Tokyo was a watershed moment for Bill Murray. For Sofia Coppola’s film, the actor turned away from humor and gave a dark and deeply sad performance, something that led to him being nominated for best actor in 2003. He was in the same category. Sean Penn, who was coming to the gala for his work on Mystical River. He would be the one who would take the award home to Murray’s surprise.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be held Sunday, April 25.

Where will the Oscars 2021 be?

To comply with the protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, four stages have been arranged: in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and at the Union Station; in London at the British Film Institute; and in Paris in a Canal + studio.

Which channel will broadcast the Oscars 2021?

The transmission of the Oscars 2021 will be in charge of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do it in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro).