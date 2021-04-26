The new edition of the Oscars has begun to honor the best of Hollywood and the film industry around the world. Its first winners are giving something to talk about on social networks, after several assumptions and bets by fans.

In the category of best film, the Academy chose Nomadland as the big winner of the competition.

Nomadland: synopsis

A woman, after losing everything during the recession, embarks on a journey to the American West living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected her town in rural Nevada, Fern grabs her truck and sets off to explore a life outside of mainstream society, as a modern nomad.

Next, we share the other participants in the category:

El padre

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Where to see the full movie Nomadland?

In the United States, Nomadland can be found at Hulu, a paid streaming service that offers monthly plans starting at $ 5.99 in the United States.

Hulu not available in Latin America. However, it is possible to see Nomadland through this platform from Peru and other countries with the help of a VPN, software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. Thanks to it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to be able to enter the aforementioned service.