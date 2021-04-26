‘Nomadland’ enshrined its triumphant path in awards season with the best picture statuette. Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao became the first Asian woman to win in the category for best director. The ceremony was marked by new triumphs in some categories for women, the African American community and foreigners in the most important event in Hollywood.

The sumptuousness was present in the most iconic event of the seventh art: the Oscars. Movie stars defied the Covid-19 pandemic by parading down the red carpet and, most of them, receiving their awards in person, rejecting the virtuality that marked other award shows.

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale pose in the press room with the Best Production Design Award for “Mank,” alongside actress Halle Berry, at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, USA. , April 25, 2021. © Chris Pizzello / Pool / Via Reuters

Although this was a ceremony with no masks in sight, the event took place under strong health protocols, with fewer celebrities, who had to arrive in Los Angeles early, undergo regular Covid-19 tests and respect social distance, among other measures.

But beyond the show and the particularities, the content of the gala reflected an increase in diversity and inclusion of women, African Americans and foreigners among the consecrated.

‘Nomadland’ confirms her favoritism and Chloé Zhao signs a historic success

For the first time in its 93 years of existence, two women were nominated in the category for best director, alongside three men. Finally, the Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao prevailed in this category, establishing herself as the first Asian to achieve this and the second woman to win this award.

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Best Director during the live broadcast of the 93rd Annual Oscars in Los Angeles, California, USA, on April 25, 2021. © Todd Wawrychuk / AMPAS / Via Reuters

Zhao, who was born in Beijing but now resides in the United States, recalled her childhood in China. “This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to goodness in himself and in others,” he said, upon receiving his statuette.

His victory was the prelude to the foreseeable success of his film, ‘Nomadland’, consecrated as the best feature film by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Hollywood’s top accolade was the icing on the cake for a film that swept awards season.

The film conquered with a recession-era story about a community of truck dwellers in the western United States. It is based on a non-fiction book by Jessica Bruder, published in 2017, and features real-life nomads in supporting roles as fictional versions of themselves.

The film stars Frances McDormand, who won best leading actress for her role as a widow in a depressed Nevada mining town who turns her truck into a mobile home and hits the road, taking seasonal jobs and making friends in the way..

Anthony Hopkins is crowned best actor in a ceremony marked by unprecedented awards

On the other hand, the renowned actor Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar at age 83, being the oldest interpreter to win the recognition. The statuette comes to him 30 years after he first won it thanks to his role as Hannibal Lecter in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991).

This time, he prevailed among the nominees for best leading actor for his heartbreaking portrayal of a man with dementia in “The Father.” Hopkins personifies an old man who has rejected any help from his family and who begins to doubt what is real and what he imagines. It is an adaptation of a 2012 play of the same name.

His victory was surprising because a possible posthumous recognition was expected for Chadwick Boseman for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, a film in which he participated before his death, which occurred on August 28, 2020.

Still, it was a crowning night for the African American community. The award for best supporting actor went to the British Daniel Kaluuya, for his role as the activist of the Black Panthers of the 60s, Fred Hampton, in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.

On the other hand, “Soul”, the first Pixar film to feature a black character as the main character, won the award for best animated feature film.

Additionally, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first African-American women to be nominated and win the Best Makeup category for their participation in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a musical-drama biopic directed by George C. Wolfe.

South Korean Yuh-Jung Youn, after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress, for her performance in the movie “Minari”, poses in the press room of the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, USA. on April 25, 2021. © Chris Pizzello / Pool / Via Reuters

The award for best supporting actress went to South Korean Youn Yuh-jung, for her portrayal of an enraged grandmother in the immigrant story ‘Minari’. Youn is the first woman from that country to win an Oscar.

“Being here, I can’t believe it (…) Everyone is forgiven tonight,” he joked when he received his award and referred to the people who mispronounced his name.

‘Another Round’ adds another success, the Chilean ‘El agent mole’ is left with the desire and ‘Colette’ brings a French touch

The award for best international feature film went to the Danish film ‘Another Round’, a dramatic comedy about four friends who test the ability of alcohol to improve their lives. It became the fourth Danish film to take home an Oscar.

Filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, who was also nominated for best director, dedicated the Oscar to his late 19-year-old daughter Ida, who inspired the idea for the film and was set to have a role in the film, but was killed in a car accident. four days before filming.

“We ended up making this movie for her as her tribute,” Vinterberg said upon receiving the statuette.

On the other hand, the great Latin American presence of the night was the Chilean ‘The Topo Agent’, nominated in the best documentary category. Maite Alberdi’s film reflects the fascinating story of Sergio Chamy, an octogenarian who infiltrates a nursing home to find out if the elderly are receiving the proper treatment. Finally, the award went to ‘My octopus teacher’.

Those who did celebrate were the Mexicans Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baskcht, winners in the best sound category for ‘Sound of Metal’, a film that reflects the drama of a heavy rock drummer who suddenly loses his hearing. The film also won the award for best editing.

While ‘Colette’ brought a French touch by winning the award for best documentary short film. Directed by American Anthony Giacchino, the film tells the story of a Normandy woman who goes on a kind of pilgrimage to the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp in Germany, where her brother was killed during World War II, in the company of a young history student.

The particularities of the ceremony

The 93rd edition of the Oscars was full of peculiarities in the midst of a pandemic that has not ceased more than a year after its appearance.

American actress Regina King receives the nominee for best film direction, Britain’s Emerald Fennell, on stage at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 25, 2021. © Todd Wawrychuk / Ampas / Via AFP

The statuettes that reward the best of the film industry were delivered two months late, in an attempt to adapt the ceremony to the measures against Covid-19 to do it in person. The production team of one of the most important events for the seventh art on this occasion was integrated a “compliance advisor” to prevent contagion.

The ceremony was carried out in the same way that movies are shot today. Nominees were able to remain without masks while in front of the camera, but had to put them back on after filming ended.

This time there was no opening monologue or any of the dazzling dance and music shows that are often at the center of the event.

Another great novelty was a greater presence of feature films made on streaming platforms among the nominees.

In addition, the annual ceremony, which has been held since 1929, this time had changes of scenery. Its central transmission was carried out from the main train station in Los Angeles, Union Station, although it was combined with links to its usual headquarters, the Dolby Theater, and with several locations around the world, including London and Rome.

With Reuters and AFP