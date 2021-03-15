A few weeks after the 2021 Oscar Awards, the list of nominees was revealed, where it stands out Mank, movie directed by David Fincher and that has 10 nominations by The Academy.

The film was released on November 13, 2020 and was added to the Netflix catalog on December 4 of the same year. The film was well received by critics who praised the photography, direction and soundtrack.

In addition, the performances of Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried did not go unnoticed by the specialized press, which has led them to have the title of the most nominated production of the Oscars 2021, with a total of 10 applications , among which stand out best film, best director and best actor.

Mank tells the story of Citizen Kane’s screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. The feature film stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, among other great performers.

Mank – list of nominations

Best film

Best director

Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried)

Best Actor (Gary Oldman)

Best soundtrack

Better sound mix

Best photography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best makeup.

Mank – official synopsis

Biopic about Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane, who reviews the filming process of Orson Welles’ masterpiece, directed and released in 1941. The film is based on a script written by Jack Fincher, David Fincher’s father, before to die in 2003.

Mank – trailer