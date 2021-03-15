The long-awaited award that recognizes the best of the film industry, the 2021 Oscar Awards, has all the fans excited, who are wondering which films, performers and artists will compete to take home the gold.

Ahead of the glamorous night, the Academy will launch a pre-event where the nominees representing the best of 2020 will be revealed. An election that has garnered attention given that the industry had one of its hardest years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When will the list of nominees for the Oscars 2021 be shown?

The list of candidates for the Oscars 2021 will be announced this Monday, March 15, at 5.30 pm, during a broadcast hosted by Nick Jonas and Priyanka. Thus, all the contestants of the 23 categories that will compete in the gala will be revealed.

What time will the 2021 Oscar nominees meet?

The candidates will be revealed at 7:30 a.m. local time, through a broadcast hosted by Nick Jonas and Priyanka. However, it will vary depending on the country, so we share the established schedule for Latin America:

Argentina: 9.20 am

Chile: 9.20 am

Colombia: 7.20 am

Ecuador: 7.20 am

United States: 8.20 a.m. (Eastern Time) and 5.20 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico: 6.20 am

Peru: 7.20 am

Paraguay: 9.20 am

Uruguay: 9.20 am

Where to see the announcement of the nominees for the Oscars 2021?

The event will be broadcast on the Academy’s social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Likewise, it can be seen on the web pages Oscars.com Y Oscars.org.

What are the favorite movies for the Oscars 2021?

In the face of the glamorous gala, we share with you the favorite films by the fans that could be presented as part of the nominees.

Best film

Nomadland

Mank

One night in Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

News from the big world.