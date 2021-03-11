Actors and singers Nick Jonas and Priyanka chopra They will be in charge of announcing the nominees of the 23 categories for the delivery of the long-awaited Oscars 2021. According to the Hollywood Academy, the special program that will be next Monday, March 15, will be broadcast on social networks and on the website web Oscars.com and Oscars.org.

366 films are those that make up the list to win the most important award: The Oscar for the best film of the year, in this case 2020. The couple will communicate the participants of each of the Shortlist in two parts: in the first, the nominees of the technical and cast section will be known, while the second will be dedicated to the star categories.

Despite the interruption that occurred in the industry, due to the coronavirus that still has the whole world in suspense, in this new edition the highest number of registrations in 50 years was achieved. In addition, the Academy this time made an exception in its regulations, although some films have been released via streaming, it allows them to compete, but on the condition that the content is later screened in movie theaters.

Indian singer and actress Priyanka Chopra, one of the presenters of the Oscar nominations.

I’m not here anymore, by the Mexican Fernando Frías, The mole agent, by the Chilean Maite Alberdi and The weeping womanby Guatemalan Jairo Bustamante are the three films that make up the shortlist for best international film. On the other hand, he is also a semifinalist The Human Voice, the short film in English directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

The public expects film productions such as Nomadland from Chloe Zhao, The Trial of The Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorking and Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennel received much of the nominations.

Due to the pandemic, these awards had to postpone their 93rd edition for two months, but they will bet on a face-to-face ceremony with live broadcasts from different stages. Although the only space that is confirmed is the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Frances McDormand, in a scene from Nomadland. The film has already won the Golden Globes and the Critic Choices Award. Sounds strong for the Oscar. AP Photo

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Hollywood Academy is determined to present Oscars like none, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all who participate,” he said in a statement to the EFE agency the spokesperson for this renowned institution.

Last year the statuettes were delivered to 2019 productions. the Irish, by Martín Scorsese that was released on Netflix, 1917 by Sam Mendes and Joker by Todd Phillips were the options with the best chance of winning, the Oscar for Best Picture was obtained Green book, the film directed by Peter Farrelly.

However, she was not the only one to get all the applause. Bohemian Rhapsody, dedicated to the life of the great Freddie Mercury, won four statuettes: the best editing, the best sound mixing, the best sound editing and the best leading actor for Rami Malek.

Rami Malek won the 2020 Oscar for best actor for his performance in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

These awards that are delivered each year are granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in recognition of professionals in the film industry. The first delivery was in 1929, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles and the next will be on Sunday, April 25.

WD

Look also

