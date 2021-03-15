The Oscars 2021 gala will be held on April 25, but this Monday the 15th the full nominations were announced. In the reveal, women had the leading role.
According to the Academy, this new edition brought a record 76 nominations for women prominent in the film industry.
What’s more, For the first time in history, the Best Director category has nominations of two women, the English Emerald Fennell and the Chinese-American Chloé Zhao.
Chloé, candidate with Nomadland and Emerald, candidate with A Promising Young Woman, will face Lee Isaac Chung, nominated for Minari, My Family Story, David Fincher for Mank, and Thomas Vinterberg, nominated for Another Round (Druk).
In the 93 years of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for the award for best director: Lina Wertmüller by Pasqualino: Seven beauties in 1977, Jane campion by The piano in 1994, Sofia coppola by Lost in Translation in 2004, Kathryn bigelow by On Hostile Land in 2010 and Greta gerwig by Lady Bird in 2018.
Both Zhao’s and Fennell’s films are up for the Oscar for Best Picture, as well as in their respective writing categories, Nomadland for Best Adapted Screenplay and A Promising Girl for Best Original Screenplay.
The ceremony will be from the typical Dolby Theater or Kodak Theater in Los Angeles and, like the previous presentation, the format will be mixed, that is, there will not be a single official presenter.
Full list of 2021 Oscar nominations
Best film
- El padre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best actress
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.
best Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari.
Best director
- Thomas Vinterber – Another round
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman.
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Best wardrobe
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth
- Mulan – Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Best soundtrack
- Give 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world.
Best Sound Editing
- Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News Of The World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.
Best song
- Judas and the Black Messiah’s “Fight For You” – Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì” (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- One Night in Miami’s “Speak Now” – Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth.
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida ?.
Best photography
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- El padre
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger.
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Editing
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten.
Best Production Design
- The Father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- News Of The World – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas.
Best special effects
- Love And Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan ”- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher.
Best documentary
- Collective
- Crip camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time.
Best fiction short film
- Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present – Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman.
Best Documentary Short Film
- Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.
Best Makeup
- Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.
