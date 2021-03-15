The Oscars 2021 gala will be held on April 25, but this Monday the 15th the full nominations were announced. In the reveal, women had the leading role.

According to the Academy, this new edition brought a record 76 nominations for women prominent in the film industry.

What’s more, For the first time in history, the Best Director category has nominations of two women , the English Emerald Fennell and the Chinese-American Chloé Zhao.

Chloé, candidate with Nomadland and Emerald, candidate with A Promising Young Woman, will face Lee Isaac Chung, nominated for Minari, My Family Story, David Fincher for Mank, and Thomas Vinterberg, nominated for Another Round (Druk).

In the 93 years of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for the award for best director: Lina Wertmüller by Pasqualino: Seven beauties in 1977, Jane campion by The piano in 1994, Sofia coppola by Lost in Translation in 2004, Kathryn bigelow by On Hostile Land in 2010 and Greta gerwig by Lady Bird in 2018.

Jane Campion, first Oscar winner for Best Director Photo: broadcast

Both Zhao’s and Fennell’s films are up for the Oscar for Best Picture, as well as in their respective writing categories, Nomadland for Best Adapted Screenplay and A Promising Girl for Best Original Screenplay.

The ceremony will be from the typical Dolby Theater or Kodak Theater in Los Angeles and, like the previous presentation, the format will be mixed, that is, there will not be a single official presenter.

Full list of 2021 Oscar nominations

Best film

El padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Best actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.

best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari.

Best director

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul raci

Lakeith Stanfierld.

Best wardrobe

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini.

Best soundtrack

Give 5 bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the world.

Best Sound Editing

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News Of The World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.

Best song

Judas and the Black Messiah’s “Fight For You” – Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Sì” (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

One Night in Miami’s “Speak Now” – Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth.

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo Vadis Aida ?.

Best photography

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the moon

A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat subsequent moviefilm

El padre

Nomadland

One night in Miami

The white tiger.

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black messiah

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten.

Best Production Design

The Father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale

News Of The World – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas.

Best special effects

Love And Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One And Only Ivan ”- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher.

Best documentary

Collective

Crip camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time.

Best fiction short film

Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present – Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman.

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.

Best Makeup

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.