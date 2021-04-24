This Sunday, April 25, in the auditorium of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the gala of the Oscar Awards 2021, where important filmmakers, actors, actresses and members of production teams dedicated to the seventh art will participate. With the arrival of that long-awaited day, it is important to know how the winners of this year’s statuettes will be chosen.

In this 93rd edition of the Academy Awards, the traditional red carpet will be replaced by a 90-minute pregala where the arrival of guests and nominees will be shown. The event will be full of emotions as great films compete for the awards.

But what do we know about the process of selecting the winners for these Oscars 2021? Who are in charge of choosing which film wins the statuette for best film?Are they the same people who decide who gets the award for best director or actor?

Find out below what is the mechanism that exists to choose the winners of this Sunday in the most important event of the film industry.

How are the winners of the Oscars 2021 chosen?

Both the nominees and the winners of the Oscars of all categories are selected by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This institution, which in 2019 had about 9,000 members, brings together the most important people in the North American film industry and the world.

The process for choosing the winners in this present edition consists of: all members of the Academy propose a winner per category , to later count the decisions of each one and evaluate which film, director or actor has obtained the coveted statuette.

A little more complex is the definition of the list of nominees that is made months before, since in this, for each category, only the personalities whose professional profile is related to it vote. That is, directors select directors, actors choose actors, and so on. In this case, each voter must propose 5 to 10 candidates, and then collate the lists and establish the nominees who will participate in the ceremony.

OSCAR AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

When are the Oscars 2021?

As every year, the delivery of Oscar awards will be held in the majestic auditorium of the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles in California. The acclaimed event will take place this Sunday, April 25, and will be attended by various celebrities from the film industry.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

The long-awaited 93rd edition of the Academy Awards will begin at 7:00 pm (Peru). From this time on, fans of the seventh art will be waiting for the winners of the statuettes in each category.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

For the entire Latin American region, the transmission will be in charge of TNT and TNT Series, while for the United States, ABC will be in charge of carrying the images of the awards.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)