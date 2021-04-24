This Sunday, April 25, the renowned British actor Gary oldman could win for the second time in his long career the statuette for best actor at the 93rd edition of the Oscars.

Oldman is one of the nominees in this category for his portrayal of Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of the legendary film Citizen Kane, in the film Mank by prominent director David Fincher.

This production is the most nominated of the ceremony, with 10 nominations that include those of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. The soundtrack and photography are also critical highlights of a feature film that has already garnered multiple nominations at events such as the BAFTAs and this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

Who is Gary Oldman?

Gary oldman was born on March 21, 1958 in London, England. He studied acting at the Rose Bruford Drama College and the Greenwich Young People Theater. His debut on the big screen took place in 1982 with the film Remembrance.

As of 1986, thanks to his role as Sid Vicious in the film about the Sex Pistols, Sid and Nancy, Oldman is called upon to perform various roles that allowed him to gain popularity among the public and specialized critics. Among the list of films he made before the new millennium are: Open Your Ears (1987), JFK (1991), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Immortal Love (1994), The Fifth Element (1997) and Air Force One ( 1997)

On the other hand, among the most prominent roles he played in the 21st century is the deformed billionaire Mason Verger who seeks revenge on Hannibal Lecter, Sirius Black in three feature films of the Harry Potter franchise, Detective James Gordon in the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan, and Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, a role that earned him his first and only best actor Oscar.

Against whom is Gary Oldman competing for best actor at the Oscars 2021?

Oldman will compete this Sunday 25 against four other actors for the maximum statuette of the seventh art.

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Steven Yeun – Minar

Best Gary Oldman movies

Leon the professional

In Luc Besson’s film, Oldman plays Norman Stansfield, an erratic corrupt leader of the anti-narcotics division who manifests an insane obsession with catching the protagonist played by Jean Reno.

Dracula by Bram Stroker

In 1992, Francis Ford Coppola portrayed the 1897 story of the vampire Dracula. For the lead role, several names were considered; however, Gary Oldman remained with the leading role and exceptionally embodied the different facets of the monster that drank blood at night.

The Darkest Hour

In 2017, Oldman took on the role of Winston Churchill, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. The masterful performance in the feature film was highlighted by critics and awarded by the Academy with the Oscar for best actor.

Sid & Nancy

The title with which the British actor gained attention within the world of cinema. Alex Cox cast Gary Oldman to reflect the unbridled and self-destructive lifestyle of rocker and former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman

The films that narrate the beginning, the consolidation and the end of the Gotham bat under the direction of Nolan are some of the best in the superhero branch. Although Oldman does not have one of the main roles, his participation managed to give Detective James Gordon depth and nuance.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will take place this Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at the LA Union Station rail center. In Europe, the event will also be held in London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

The hours established according to your country of residence are the following:

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on April 26

United States: 5.00 pm (Pacific time), 8 pm (Eastern time)

Peru: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the Oscar Awards ceremony will be seen on the TNT channels (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) and TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro). In the United States, it will be broadcast on the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be available at Movistar Estrenos and Movistar +.

You can also watch the event LIVE through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.