The 2021 Oscar Awards, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is the most important gala in cinema. A large number of productions will be nominated in the 23 categories, among which the best film, actor, actress and director stand out.

A few days after the award ceremony, we will show you the date, time and place where the event will take place, which will have all the available sanitary measures, due to the global emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Oscar Awards 2021 – date and place of the event

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe, it will also be held between London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

Oscar Awards 2021 LIVE – gala time

The celebration of the Oscars 2021 in its 93rd edition will begin at 8:00 pm in the United States, 7:00 pm in Peru and 7:00 pm in Mexico. We share the schedules for the rest of the countries.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 9.00 p. m

Spain: 2.00 a. m on Monday 26.

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?

The TNT signal, TNT Series (Latin America), ABC (United States) and Aztec TV (Mexico) will be responsible for the show to reach the largest number of countries in the world. From Peru you can see TNT on the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Oscar Awards 2021 – how to see the gala in Peru

You can watch the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com. In Latin America it will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

Oscar 2021 – favorite film to win the award

Ahead of the glamorous gala, we share with you the favorite films by the fans that could be presented as part of the nominees.

Best film

Nomadland

Mank

One night in Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

Promising young woman

News from the big world.