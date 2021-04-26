The winners of the Oscar 2021. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun to honor the best of Hollywood and the industry around the world.

Its first winners are giving something to talk about on social networks, after several assumptions and bets by fans.

In the category best actress, the Academy chose Frances McDormand as the big winner tonight for his job at Nomadland.

What is Nomadland about?

A woman, after losing everything during the recession, embarks on a journey to the American West living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected her town in rural Nevada, Fern grabs her truck and sets off to explore a life outside of mainstream society.

Nomadland at the Oscars 2021

The movie was the big winner of the night. The Academy chose it as Best Film of the Year and Chloe Zhao as Best Director.

Where to see the full movie Nomadland?

In the United States, Nomadland can be found at Hulu, a paid streaming service that offers monthly plans starting at $ 5.99 in the United States.

Hulu not available in Latin America. However, it is possible to see Nomadland through this platform from Peru and other countries with the help of a VPN, software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. Thanks to it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to enter the aforementioned service