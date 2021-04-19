This year’s Oscars are just around the corner and fans are undoubtedly waiting for their favorite actors, actresses and movies to take home an award.

The next Sunday, April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the award at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. With more than one favorite, let’s go over six of the biggest categories and which are the films and performers that could win a 2021 Oscar.

Best film

Nominees: The father, Judas and the black messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland (Favorite) , Promising young woman, Sound of metal, The trial of the Chicago 7.

The film directed by Chloé Zhao arrives with a good award track record, following her victorious stint at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screan Guild Awards and more. However, your great competition could be The Chicago 7.

Best direction

Nominees: Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Emerald Fennell (Promising young woman), David Fincher (Mank), Thomas Vinterberg (Another round), Chloé Zhao (Nomadland – Favorite).

As with the film, Chloé Zhao enters as the favorite to win the award for best director for her work in Nomadland. If she wins, she will become the second woman to win the award after achieving Kathryn Bigelow for The hurt locker.

best Actor

Nominees: Riz Ahmed (Sound of metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s black bottom) , Anthony Hopkins (The father), Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari).

If there is one character who has already won a statuette at the 2021 Oscars, it is Chadwick Boseman, an actor nominated for his latest film role in Ma Rainey’s black bottom.

Best actress

Nominees: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Woman Fragments), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan (Promising young woman).

Perhaps one of the most disputed categories. With Davis at the helm, in a performance that has served her well to win over the critics, this year’s batch of best actress can go to any of the performers. The public is divided.

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the black messiah)

Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)