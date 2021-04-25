Emerald Fennell is an actress and director known in the film industry for working on various productions. However, she has become known for her recent 2021 Oscar nomination for directing the movie Promising young woman.

Who is Emerald Fennell?

Born in England, Emerald Lilly Fennell is a London-based actress, author, screenwriter, producer and director. He has worked in numerous period drama films, such as Albert Nobbs (2011), Anna Karenina (2012), The Danish Girl (2015) and Vita & Virginia (2018)

Fennell is also known as the showrunner of the second season of the series America Killing Eve (2019), which earned her two Emmy Award nominations. Her talent has led her to be nominated for an Oscar in the category of best director.

Best Emerald Fennell movies

Mr. Nice (2010) played Rachel

Albert Nobbs (2011) played Smythe Willard

The Danish Girl (2015) played Elsa

Care as you go (2018) short film – director

Promising Young Women (2018) – director

What category is Emerald Fennell nominated for?

In the Oscar Awards 2021, Emerald Fennell was nominated in the category for Best Director for the movie Promising Young Women .

