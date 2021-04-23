Black actors as favorites in various categories, women and filmmakers of Asian origin competing for the best director award: this year the Oscars are breaking diversity records, and not only thanks to the pandemic that has disrupted Hollywood’s plans.

One of the factors behind this change has been the reform initiated by the Academy, which awards the most prestigious awards in American cinema, to broaden the recruitment of its members and make them more reflective of society as a whole.

“I think these Oscars will be remembered as those in which the changes introduced six years ago, as a result of #OscarsSoWhite, have fulfilled their promise,” said African-American actor Dwayne Barnes (Menace II Society) in an opinion article on the web specialized Deadline.

The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis (The Mother of Blues), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and South Koreans Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) have a good chance of winning Sunday among the actors. As for Chloé Zhao, born in China, she is an Oscar favorite for best director with Nomadland.

Campaigns and pandemic

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign was launched in January 2015 on social media to denounce the overwhelming majority of white candidates awarded that year by an Academy comprised primarily of older Anglo-Saxon men. Under pressure, the Academy recognized in 2016 that its 6,000 members at the time were 93% white and 76% male, with an average age of 63 years. And then she announced that she intended to double the number of women and members of diverse backgrounds by 2020.

The bet materialized last summer, and the professionals who vote for the Oscars now number about 33% women and 19% members of “underrepresented minorities” (1,787 in total).

#OscarsSoWhite was followed by movements demanding recognition of women in all film professions, in front of and behind the camera, fueled by the revelations of the Weinstein case. “All of this really shook the tree. And this year for the first time, because the Covid-19 delayed the programming of large productions, it left a kind of open field. But it turns out that a lot of these films were made by filmmakers of color and women, ”Sasha Stone, founder of the Awards Daily told AFP.

“The signs are pointing in the right direction, the Academy continues to be more diverse and has introduced new criteria for the category of best feature film” that should strengthen from 2022 the presence of women, ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ community both on the screen as behind her, ”adds Stone.

However, according to her, the film industry seeks above all to “make money.” Therefore, “if male directors earn more, they will continue to be hired. And if white actors make more money, they will continue to be hired. “

