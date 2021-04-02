The world of cinema is already preparing for what will be the Oscar 2021, gala scheduled for the next Sunday, April 25. This ceremony had to be rescheduled due to the current situation in the United States due to COVID-19. In this way, the most important award of the seventh art remains in process.
In the midst of this context, last Friday, March 19, it was known that the Academy, through a statement, asked the nominees to be present during the gala. Also, it was reported that video calls will not be viable during the Oscar Awards and, in addition, all available sanitary measures will be put in place.
In recent weeks, it became known that several productions broadcast by streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Disney + are part of the nominations to win an Oscar statuette.
Next, we tell you all the details about the organization of the delivery of the Oscar Awards 2021.
When will the Oscars 2021 be?
The 93rd edition of the Oscars will take place next Sunday, April 25. During this gala, the best productions that were seen between January 2020 and February 2021 will be recognized.
Where will the Oscars 2021 be?
For this 2021, the delivery of the Academy Awards It will not be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but in an open space in the city of Los Angeles.
“Our plan is to host an intimate in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional elements from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. If your first question is: ‘Can it be done safely?’ The answer is: ‘Yes, you can’ ”, reads the text signed by the producers of the Oscar Awards.
Channel where to see the Oscars 2021
You can watch the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.
List of nominees Oscar 2021
Best film
- El padre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best actress
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.
best Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari.
Best director
- Thomas Vinterber – Another round
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman.
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Best wardrobe
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom – Ann Roth
- Mulan – Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Best soundtrack
- Give 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world.
Best Sound Editing
- Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News Of The World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh.
Best song
- Judas and the Black Messiah’s “Fight For You” – Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì” (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- One Night in Miami’s “Speak Now” – Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth.
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida ?.
Best photography
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- El padre
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Editing
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten.
Best Production Design
- The Father – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- News Of The World – David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas.
Best special effects
- Love And Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan ”- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher.
Best documentary
- Collective
- Crip camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time.
Best fiction short film
- Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present – Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman.
Best Documentary Short Film
- Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan.
Best Makeup
- Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti.
Movies and series, latest news:
.
#Oscar #date #place #full #list #nominees #Academy #Awards
Leave a Reply