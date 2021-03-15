The 2021 Oscar Awards is the most important gala in the film industry, a large number of films, actors and directors will compete to take the statuette home.
A few weeks after the award ceremony, the Academy has shown the list of nominees, a choice that has the attention of the movie-loving public.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka revealed all the contestants from the 23 categories that will compete in the Oscars 2021. Here’s the full list:
Full list of Oscar nominees
Best film
- El padre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman
best Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Best director
- Thomas Vinterber – Another round
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria bakalova
- Glenn close
- Olivia cloman
- Amanda seyfried
- Yuh-jung youn
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul raci
- Lakeith stanfierld
Best wardrobe
Best soundtrack
- Give 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world
Best Sound Editing
Better sound mix
Best song
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
Best photography
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- El padre
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best Editing
Best Production Design
Best special effects
Best documentary
- Collective
- Crip camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Best fiction short film
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Makeup
What are the favorite movies for the Oscars 2021?
In the face of the glamorous gala, we share with you the favorite films by the fans that could be presented as part of the nominees.
Best film
- Nomadland
- Mank
- One night in Miami
- The Chicago 7 trial
- Promising young woman
- News from the big world.
Movies and series, latest news:
.
#Oscar #complete #list #nominees #categories #film #actor #actress #director
Leave a Reply