The 2021 Oscar Awards is the most important gala in the film industry, a large number of films, actors and directors will compete to take the statuette home.

A few weeks after the award ceremony, the Academy has shown the list of nominees, a choice that has the attention of the movie-loving public.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka revealed all the contestants from the 23 categories that will compete in the Oscars 2021. Here’s the full list:

Full list of Oscar nominees

Best film

El padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman

best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best director

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria bakalova

Glenn close

Olivia cloman

Amanda seyfried

Yuh-jung youn

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul raci

Lakeith stanfierld

Best wardrobe

Best soundtrack

Give 5 bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the world

Best Sound Editing

Better sound mix

Best song

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo Vadis Aida?

Best photography

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the moon

A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat subsequent moviefilm

El padre

Nomadland

One night in Miami

The white tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black messiah

Minari

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best special effects

Best documentary

Collective

Crip camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

Best fiction short film

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Makeup

What are the favorite movies for the Oscars 2021?

In the face of the glamorous gala, we share with you the favorite films by the fans that could be presented as part of the nominees.

Best film

Nomadland

Mank

One night in Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

Promising young woman

News from the big world.