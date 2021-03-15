This Monday, March 15, the list of nominations for the Oscars 2021 was announced. The late actor Chadwick Boseman managed to enter the competition in the best actor category, with the film The mother of the Blues, which he played with Viola Davis.

With this film, Boseman managed to posthumously win his first Golden Globe in the best actor category. Now, under the same label, it competes in the Academy Awards.

However, the nomination is not a surprise, as it came from getting awards for that film at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 and the Hollywood Actors Guild (SAG Awards).

Also, Chadwick Boseman had already been at the Oscars when he made the Marvel Studios movie Black Panther. At that time, 2019, the film competed in the categories of best film, best sound, among others.

The Mother of Blues, Chadwick Boseman’s latest film

The film, directed by George C. Wolfe, is based on the homonymous play by August Wilson, which deals with the life of Ma rainey, a pioneer of the blues who faced the adversities of the 1920s, such as racism and labor exploitation, to get ahead with her music.

The story takes place during a recording session in Chicago in 1927, where Ma rainey He fights a battle of wills with his agent and white producer for control of his music. While her band waits for her, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) encourages his colleagues to share anecdotes and reveal truths that will eventually change the course of their lives.

Nominated for Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

The death of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, star of the film Black Panther, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. The death was confirmed by his representative through the actor’s official account on Instagram. The cause of death was colon cancer, a disease with which the artist battled for more than four years.