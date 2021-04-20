There is little left for the 2021 Oscar Awards and the measures that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take for this important event have already been announced.

According to Variety, the organization will not ask 2021 Oscar nominees and attendees to wear masks while the cameras are recording. Of course, it was indicated that when the candidates or their companions do not appear on the air (for example, during the commercials), the masks should be placed.

The specialized portal mentioned that the news was given during a meeting with representatives and nominees by the Academy, personal publicists and members of the film studios.

Regarding the number of attendees and not counting the large groups of artists, the Hollywood Academy explained that they will work with a limited capacity of 170 people, who will be dispersed in two places: Union Station and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The passage through the famous red carpet will also be reduced and will only have the necessary members.

Security tests

The New York Times reported that a third of production budget behind the 2021 Oscars has been used to implement security protocols against COVID-19 . Among them are: PCR tests on attendees days prior to the gala, temperature controls and guest rotations during the ceremony.

When are the 2021 Oscar Awards?

The gala will take place next Sunday, April 25 and will have as presenters Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Harrison Ford, among others.