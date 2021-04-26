The new edition of the Oscars has begun to honor the best of Hollywood and the film industry around the world. Its first winners are giving something to talk about on social networks, after several assumptions and bets by fans.

In the best actor category, the Academy chose Anthony Hopkins as the big winner of the competition thanks to his great performance in El padre. The news surprised several attendees who saw Chadwick Boseman as their biggest rival.

Next, we share the other participants in the category:

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – The Mother of the Blues

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari.

Who is Anthony Hopkins?

Anthony Hopkins He is one of the most recognized actors of his generation. From an early age he showed a certain inclination towards the arts. In 1960, he began acting professionally with his first professional appearance at the Palace Theater, in the play The Quare Fellow. His most famous role is that of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer who practices cannibalism, in The Silence of the Lambs, for which he won the Oscar for best actor in 1992.

What is The father about?

A scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver that his daughter Anne tries to hire to help him at home. Anne is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels her father’s mind begin to fail.