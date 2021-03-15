Netflix is ​​becoming more involved in the entertainment industry movie theater, for which it has produced several original tapes that have won various awards and accolades since they were released.

Now, several titles of the streaming service have been nominated for the Oscars 2021. Some of them are Mank, Beyond the moon and My octopus teacher. Next, we mention which feature films were selected to win the award.

Mank

The film focuses on 1930s Hollywood from the harsh gaze of legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he hastily writes Citizen Kane.

The Chicago 7 trial

The plot focuses on one of the most notorious trials in history. What was purported to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent confrontation with the police.

Beyond the moon

The film focuses on Fei Fei, a girl who builds a rocket to travel to the moon in hopes of proving that the goddess of the satellite really exists and, in this way, her family can believe the story of her deceased mother.

A Shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon

Shaun is a little sheep who, together with his flock, help an adorable alien who has an accident on his ship near the farm. The arrival of the creature will unleash a furor on all sides.

Crip camp

The revolutionary summer camp incites a group of teenagers with disabilities to create a movement and sow a new path towards equality

My octopus teacher

The documentary revolves around a filmmaker who strikes a peculiar friendship with an octopus that lives in a seaweed forest. The little being will teach you the mysteries of his underwater world.

A love song for Latasha

The documentary recounts the murder of Latasha Harlins, which was a trigger for the 1992 Los Angeles riots. The play also emotionally analyzes the life and dreams of the fifteen-year-old.