Without a doubt, the Oscars are an event that actors, actresses, directors and members of the film industry attend with one goal: to take home an award.

Throughout the history of the gala, great performers have received this recognition, but they have also been nominated and ultimately have not obtained the award offered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A few hours from the Oscars 2021, let’s remember which actors have not yet been able to obtain one of these awards.

Glenn close

The actress Glenn Close has been nominated seven times, either as Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress. This year she was nominated again for her work on Hillbilly, a Netflix country elegy.

Amy adams

Not far from his partner, American Amy Adams has been nominated six times , five of which were as Best Supporting Actress.

Samuel L. Jackson

Despite being part of some of the most famous films of the last decades, the Pulp Fiction star He was only nominated once for Best Supporting Actor in 1995.

Robert Downey Jr.

The star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor . The first was by Chaplin from 1992 and the second by Tropic thunder from 2008.

Ryan gosling

The critically acclaimed actor only has been nominated twice by the Academy and has never won. His roles in Drive, Blue Valentine among others, have not led him to opt for the coveted gold accolade.

Michelle williams

The Blue Valentine co-star has also failed to win an Oscar Award, despite her four nominations.

Naomi watts

The Australian actress was nominated twice for her performances in 2003’s 21 Grams and 2012’s The Impossible, critically acclaimed stories, but failed to win the award both times.

Ian McKellen

The acting legend has been nominated twice, for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and Gods and Monsters. Throughout his career he has won seven Olivier Awards, a Tony and a Golden Globe.