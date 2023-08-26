Having sold the Trident company and brand to the Orsi family in 1937, the Maserati brothers – Ettore, Ernesto and Bindo – decided to return to the field after the war, founding in 1947 the Specialized Car Construction Workshops, with a factory in San Lazzaro di Savena near Bologna. The commitment looks to the world of competitions where the OSCA assert themselves in the 1950s in the lower sport categories, without neglecting even Formula 1 with some presence. Financial problems lead, on the other hand, to try the road also of the small series production of “road” models granturismo and at the 1960 Turin Motor Show the OSCA 1600 GT.

Zagato’s hand

The design of the bodywork was entrusted to Zagato, which created one coupé with collected shapes, less than 4 meters long and with traits of classic sporting elegance, with a front characterized by faired headlights and a truncated rear tail. The Amadori star-shaped alloy wheels are beautiful and the two “humps” on the roof, almost a signature of the Milanese atelier, here with an aerodynamic cut and with the function of vents for the air in the passenger compartment. Even inside you follow the dictates of the granturismo of the time, with well-finished craftmanship, rich instrumentation with circular elements, steering wheel with wooden crown. The two bucket seats are comfortable and there is space behind for a good amount of luggage, while the compartment with access from the outside is entirely occupied by the spare wheel and the battery.

Mechanics and engine

The technique, with scheme a rear-wheel Drive, it is high-profile and based on racing experience. The tubular steel trellis frame supports a body with aluminum components and important elements are the all-independent wishbone suspension and the Girling’s four disc brakes, as well as particularly precise steering. The engine is excellent, a more sophisticated variant of the one that OSCA supplied to Fiat for its Pinin Farina Cabriolet: a four-cylinder DOHC of 1,568 cc, light alloy head, with hemispherical combustion chambers and two spark plugs per cylinder. The gearbox is a four-speed non-synchronised first gear and, among the optional accessories, overdrive and self-locking differential are available. Numerous power levels, which will be offered at the customer’s choice, according to different settings and the adoption of one or two twin-choke carburettors: from 95 to 140 HP for high performance in any case. The 1600 GT can reach i 220km/h top speed and thanks also to the low weight of about 800 kg, the kilometer from standstill in 28 seconds, a time comparable to that of higher-end sports models.

Many difficulties

Despite the many prerogatives and state-of-the-art road behavior for the times, the OSCA will have difficulty establishing itself on the market, where it takes a while to arrive after the launch. To negatively affect the prices, around three and a half million lire, clearly higher than those of rivals such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale, the Lancia Flavia with bodywork by Zagato himself or the Porsche 1,600 SC, not to mention the Fiat Cabriolet from price list well below two million. They will therefore be alone a hundred units produced, flanked by a few other unsuccessful experiments in proposing mass-produced cars, and the company of the Maserati brothers will have to close its doors in 1963, acquired by MV Agusta, which will continue its business until 1966. Even more recent attempts will not be successful to revive the brand.