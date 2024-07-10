Mexico City.- The civil association that tried to force the appointment of two electoral magistrates has given up on pursuing its request for protection.

René Bolio Halloran, president of the Mexican Commission on Human Rights (CMDH), withdrew from the trial, so federal judge Rodrigo de la Peza decreed on Monday the dismissal of the case, which will be archived.

On June 28, De la Peza granted the CMDH a provisional suspension ordering the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) to complete the integration of its Superior Chamber by appointing two senior magistrates for its regional chambers.

The above, in view of the omission of the Senate, which is the body that has the constitutional responsibility of appointing the two missing magistrates, but has neither accepted nor rejected the lists of career judges sent to it in September 2023 by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

The TEPJF subsequently openly declared that it would not abide by the suspension, which has caused surprise within the Judiciary, and also filed a criminal complaint against the judge before the FGR.

De la Peza was also severely criticized by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, members of the Cabinet and Morena activists who accused him of invading the powers of the TEPJF and seeking a rearrangement in the Superior Chamber, with a view to the qualification of the elections and the final assignment of deputies and senators.

Last Thursday, a circuit court revoked the provisional suspension on several grounds, including that the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF can operate with five judges and will only need six to declare the validity of the presidential election, no later than September 6.

Hours after this ruling, De la Peza denied the definitive suspension of the CMDH.

Once the suspension was denied, continuing with the trial to reach a final ruling on the need to appoint the judges no longer made sense, since this process has several stages and can take more than a year.

Lawyer Bolio Halloran was a substitute senator for the PAN during the Vicente Fox administration, held several federal positions in that administration and those of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Pena Nieto, and is a professor at the Universidad Panamericana.