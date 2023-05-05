A week full of illusion that they are living in Pamplona, counting the days until what is surely the most anticipated day of recent years in the environment of the rojillo team, they are looking forward to the clock showing 22:00 Spanish hours on Saturday May 6th to see his team in full dispute of the Copa del Rey, the last time they reached an event of this magnitude was in the 2004/05 season, but they did not manage to win the cup title, this time they will do everything everything possible so that that night does not happen again.
For this, Jagoba Arrasate, the conductor of this Osasuna, will propose a line-up that will go out to eat the field from minute 0. Here we leave you the possible line-up of Osasuna to face Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey.
BY- Sergio Herrera: This season Jagoba Arrasate has given confidence to both goalkeepers, alternating them in the league, but when playing the Copa del Rey, the rojillo coach has opted for Sergio Herrera. Specialist saving penalties.
LD – Moncayola: With the already confirmed loss of Nacho Vidal for this cup match, on the right side we will see a man of the house. Moncayola will have a hard job trying to stop the meringues’ offensives.
DFC- Aridane: He has been the regular in the Osasuna titles, the Canarian central defender always complies and will be part of the defense of the Navarrese team for the Copa del Rey final.
DFC- David Garcia: He is the leader of the rojilla defense, international with Luis de la Fuente. It comes as a doubt but if it is available it is unthinkable that David García would not be a starter in a match of this caliber.
LI – Juan Cruz: Closing the Osasuna defense will be Juan Cruz on the left side, he will also have a tough game stopping the attacks of the Madrid team.
MC- Moi Gómez: He is the player with the most minutes this season for Osasuna and no wonder, the former Villarreal player has landed on his feet in this Osasuna that has given so much war during the season.
MC- Aimar Oroz: The rojillo youth squad has established himself in the first team and currently it is difficult to imagine that Oroz is not in Jagoba Arrasate’s line-ups. The 21-year-old will start.
MC- Lucas Torró: Providing consistency in the midfield of the Pamplona team will be Lucas Torró, another regular starter at Osasuna.
ED- Ruben Garcia: Starting from the right wing we find Rubén García who has been the starter in the Copa del Rey and will be again against Real Madrid.
DC- Chimy Avila: The Argentine will be at the point of attack, contributing the intensity that characterizes him and trying to help with his goals. He is the top scorer for the rojillos this season with seven goals.
EI- Kike Barja: Closing the squad and on the left wing we find Kike Barja, top assistant of the season with five. Another player who has been a regular in the Copa del Rey titles in this very special year for Osasuna.
Goalie: Sergio Herrera
defenses: Moncayola, Aidane, David Garcia, Juan Cruz
Midfielders: Moi Gómez Lucas Torró, Aimar Oroz
strikers: Rubén García, Chimy Ávila, Kike Barja
