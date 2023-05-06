The Copa del Rey final is about to begin, and Osasuna faces Real Madrid in a historic match in which they will seek to surprise the white team and lift the trophy. The rojillos have a solid team and some players who could be key in the final. Here are the five Osasuna players who can make the difference in this afternoon’s Copa del Rey final.
Chimy Avila
The Argentinian striker has been the leader of Osasuna’s attack this season, despite missing much of it due to injury. With his ability to score goals and create chances, Chimy can be a real pain in the ass for Real Madrid’s defence.
david garcia
The central defender is one of the team’s leaders and has been key in Osasuna’s defense throughout the season. With his experience and ability to mark opposing forwards, David García will be instrumental in containing Real Madrid’s attack. In addition, his leadership and ability to motivate his teammates could be key in such an important game.
Sergio Herrera
With his great size and agility, Herrera could be a difficult goalkeeper for the Merengue forwards to beat. In addition, he is an excellent penalty taker who already knows what it is to stop Karim Benzema from maximum penalties.
Jon Moncayola
The Spanish midfielder has been one of Osasuna’s revelations this season. With his ability to steal the ball and his vision of the game, Moncayola can be essential in midfield to control the pace of the game.
ez abde
The Moroccan winger has been an important piece in Osasuna’s attack this season. With his speed and ability to overwhelm defenders, Abde could be a constant threat. He has the magic of street players.
