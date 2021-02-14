EI I raised appears again on the scene today after his exciting performance in San Mamés during the week. The granota team is at 90 minutes to get into the cup final del Rey for the first time in its history. And this in itself can already lead to confusion. The opportunity is unique but until D-day arrives, the Lift still has ahead four league games. And that is, right now, the only obsession of Paco Lopez (follow the game live on AS.com).

This and the comfortable situation that Levante is going through in LaLiga can bring relaxation to the Ciutat. It would be humane though inappropriate. In the middle of the granota illusion appears the Osasuna by Orriols, a team that moved away somewhat from the flames of relegation with its triumph against the Eibar but knowing that their fight will be fierce until the end. And today you can have a chance if the Levante comes out more thinking about something else.

In addition to the mental issue, there is the physical. Levante will dispute its match 13 in whate va 2021. And the marathon continues: will play twice against Atlético in four days. There will be rotations. At Osasuna, however, Arrasate will not make many changes. Budimir and Calleri will come up.