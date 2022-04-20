Thursday, April 21, 2022
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid LIVE, follow the LaLiga match

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema.

The white team hopes to win to remain firm in the leadership of the tournament.

This Wednesday, at 2:30 pm, Osasuna challenges Real Madrid on date 33 of LaLiga with the aim of adding points and getting closer to the Europa League positions.

Real Madrid hopes to continue adding to stay at the top of the tournament.

Follow live Osasuna vs. Real Madrid of LaLiga.

lineupsMinute by minute

SPORTS

