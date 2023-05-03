Real Madrid and Osasuna will face each other in the Copa del Rey final after both were defeated in their weekly matches. The whites couldn’t beat Real Sociedad, and Osasuna fought until the end but ended up being defeated at the Camp Nou.
In which stadium is Osasuna vs Real Madrid played?
City: Seville
Stadium: The Charterhouse
Date: Saturday May 6
Schedule: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina and 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez
VAR: James James Latre
How can you watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
TVE 1
How can you watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
More news about the Copa del Rey
How can you watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Livestream: ESPN+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
2-0 (loss)
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
4-2 (win)
|
The league
|
Girona
|
4-2 (loss)
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-0 (win)
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 (win)
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Barcelona
|
1-0 (loss)
|
The league
|
Real society
|
0-2 (loss)
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
0-1 (win)
|
The league
|
Betis
|
3-2 (win)
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1 (loss)
|
The league
|
Osasuna victory
|
Tie
|
Real Madrid victory
|
0
|
2
|
3
Injured Real Madrid
The only injured players at Real Madrid who will not make it to the game are David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. It is certainly Luka Modric.
Injured Osasuna
On the part of Club Atlético Osasuna we found two renowned casualties. Darko Brasanac has a torn cruciate ligament and is ruled out. David García has physical problems but, except for surprise, will be lined up.
Possible lineup Real Madrid
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr.
Possible Osasuna alignment
Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Manu Sánchez, Jon Moncayola, Moi Gómez, Lucas Torró, Aimar Oroz, Rubén García and Budimir
90min forecast
Real Madrid 3-2 Osasuna
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Osasuna #Real #Madrid #watch #live #news #injuries #forecast #Copa #del #Rey #final
Leave a Reply