After what was the great 3-1 victory against Real Madrid, with a double from Morata and the remaining one from Griezmann, Atlético Madrid returns to the fray in LaLiga where it already occupies fifth position with 10 points, before visiting Osasuna , next Thursday, September 28. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid played?
Date: Thursday, September 28
Location: Pamplona, Spain
Stadium: El Sadar (Pamplona)
Time: 9:30 p.m. (Spain), 2:30 p.m. (Colombia), 4:30 p.m. (Argentina), 1:30 p.m. (Mexico).
How can you watch Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid?
You can see the game through the signal Movistar+ (Spain), HBO Max (Mexico), C.B.S. (USA), TIGO Sports (Bolivia).
What is the latest news from Osasuna?
The team led by the Spanish Jagoba Arrasate drew 0-0 at home against Sevilla, and will again be at home against Atlético Madrid, a duel to which they arrive without suspensions or injuries.
What is the latest news from Atlético Madrid?
Led by the Argentine Diego Simeone, the “Colchonero” achieved a very important victory against Real Madrid, but will surely have some modifications to their starting XI due to the injury of José Giménez, who had to be replaced in the end.
Possible alignments
Osasuna: Herrera; Peña, Catena, David García, Cruz; Iker Muñoz, Torró, Oroz; Chimy Ávila, Budimir, Mojica
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez or Galán, Hermoso; Koke, Llorente, Saúl, Samuel Lino; Griezmann, Morata.
Forecast
E Atlético will win 2 to 0 comfortably and controlling the match at all times.
