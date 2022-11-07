Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona awaits a perilous trip to Pamplona to face Osasuna fifth, Tuesday, in the opening of the fourteenth stage of the Spanish Football League, in the last match of its former international defense pole, Gerard Pique.

The Catalan club temporarily took the lead by two points in front of its arch-rivals Real Madrid, the defending champion, who ends the thirteenth stage on Monday against its neighbor Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona aspires to win its fifth straight and twelfth this season, to maintain at least a point difference between it and the royal club, before the pause due to the World Cup finals after the fourteenth stage, if not to strengthen its lead in the event of the royal club’s stumble Monday.

Barcelona won a difficult victory over its guest Almeria 2-0 on Saturday, in the last match of his defense pole Pique on the grounds of the “Spotify Camp Nou” stadium, awaiting the last match of his professional career tomorrow against Osasuna, according to his sudden announcement last Thursday that he retired from playing for good.

Pique bid farewell to his club’s supporters in an impressive way when he left in the 84th minute, when the fans saluted him for the great services he provided in a victorious career over 14 years, which witnessed him winning the domestic league championship 8 times, the Spanish Cup 7 times, the Champions League 3 times and the Club World Cup 3 times And the European Super Cup 3 times as well, in addition to being crowned world champions with Spain in 2010 and the European Cup in 2012.

After the match, Pique said: “When we get older, we realize that life is love, but also knowing when to leave. My love for Barcelona is so strong that it’s time for us to step away.”

“I am sure I will be here in the future. I was born and I will die here,” he added.

For his part, his former colleague and current coach Xavi Hernandez said: “It was a historic and perfect night for everyone, especially for Gerrard.”

“We played a great match, we wanted to say goodbye to him in the best possible way,” he added.

He continued, “The bigger the match for him, the better he puts in. I have already said that he is a Barcelona legend and we are very grateful to him.”

But Barcelona’s task will not be easy against Osasuna, who is fifth, who has not lost in his last four matches (three wins and one draw).

Similar to the thirteenth stage, the Royal Club concludes the fourteenth stage by facing its guest, Kadesh, the nineteenth before the last.

Real Madrid, the only one who has not tasted defeat so far in La Liga, aspires to cling to the lead before the break, to start his career after the global wedding against its Al-Waleed host on December 31, while Barcelona will play the Catalan derby against its neighbor Espanyol on the same day.

The third Atletico Madrid will face a difficult test against its host Real Mallorca on Wednesday, in its quest to return to the path of victories.

The second pole of the capital fell into the trap of a 1-1 draw against its guest Espanyol on Sunday, in the fourth match in a row in which it failed to win after a disappointing draw against its guest Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 in the group stage of the Champions League, which ended his hopes of competing for my ticket. The price of the final, then the loss to its humble host Cadiz and the holder of the penultimate position 1-2 in the league, and the defeat against Porto 1-2, which prevented him from continuing his continental career in the European League “Europa League”.

Wednesday will witness a heated summit between Seville and its sixth guest, Real Sociedad, while Almeria plays with Getafe, and Espanyol with Villarreal.

Tuesday will also play Elche with Girona, Athletic Bilbao with Valladolid, and Thursday will also meet Rayo Vallecano with Celta Vigo, and Valencia with Real Betis.