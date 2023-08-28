Direct Chronicle

A Chilean goal by Nacho Vidal in the last minute of extra time gave Osasuna a 1-2 win at Mestalla, in a game in which the Navarrese team went ahead with a penalty, scored by Aimar Oroz, in the first half and that the locals tied in a second act, which they completely dominated, through the mediation of Hugo Duro.

1 Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia, Cenk Özkacar, Gayá, Gabriel Paulista (Cristhian Ibarguen, min. 75), Mouctar Diakhaby (Andre Almeida, min. 45), Pepelu, Francisco Martinez (Foulquier, min. 58), Diego López (Sergi Canos, min 75), Javi Guerra and Hugo Duro 2 Herrera, Jesús Areso (Rubén Peña, min. 77), Catena, Juan Cruz, David García, Pablo Ibáñez, Aimar Oroz (Jon Moncayola, min. 67), Iker Muñoz, Kike Barja (Nacho Vidal, min. 45), Raul García de Haro (Ante Budimir, min. 74) and Arnáiz (Mojica, min. 67) goals 0-1 min. 23: Aimar Oroz. 1-1 min. 80: Hugo Hard. 1-2 min. 94: Nacho Vidal. See also At least 60 dead when suspension bridge collapses in western India Referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana Yellow cards Thierry Correia (min. 22), Mouctar Diakhaby (min. 27), Kike Barja (min. 34), Hugo Duro (min. 59), Iker Muñoz (min. 62), Ante Budimir (min. 91) and Jon Moncayola (min. 93)

The extraordinary goal from the ex-Valencia player gave an unexpected victory to the Navarrese team, who was subdued by Valencia throughout the second half, in which Sergio Herrera supported him with a great performance and who took all three points on his only occasion in the second act at stake and stopped a Valencia that had won in the first two days.

Valencia started the game commanding and dominating although they lacked gunpowder in the final meters, making good the claim of Rubén Baraja to sign offensive players to strengthen their very young squad.

Osasuna, with an excessively slow game, did not worry Valencia, although a robbery by Pablo Ibañez in the midfield allowed him to plant himself like an exhalation in the area where Thierry suffered the entry. The referee, at the request of the VAR, reviewed the play on the monitor and signaled a penalty, which Aimar Oroz scored with class.

After the goal, Valencia lost consistency in their game and the Navarrese team found themselves more comfortable on the pitch, with some arrivals in the local area. In the final minutes, the local team was encouraged again and intensified its dominance with several disturbing arrivals but without getting the tie before reaching the break.

At the restart, Baraja brought on the Portuguese Andre Almeida for Diakhaby and lowered the position of a Javi Guerra who had barely come into contact with the ball in the first act. The youth squad player took control of Valencia that bottled up Osasuna in his field.

The equalizer could have come from a great shot by Almeida from outside the area that Sergio Herrera cleared with difficulty and Hugo Duro did not manage to finish off the rebound on goal. The Getafense attacker had more luck minutes later, when he courageously headed a cross from Javi Guerra at the far post to tie the game and put an end to his scoring drought, after almost a year without scoring.

Valencia went for the victory and ran into goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, who had two decisive interventions, but in extra time it was Osasuna who took advantage of a corner kick to score, after Nacho Vidal finished off a rebound from behind and buttoned Navarrese triumph.

