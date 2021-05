And this is the starting eleven for which Imanol Alguacil bets. Gorosabel enters through Zubimendi, which is low for positive in COVID-19. The rest, the usual ones. With all the San Sebastian coach to secure the fifth place that gives them access to the Europa League next season.

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal, Zubimendi, Guevara, Portu, Silva, Oyarzabal and Isak.