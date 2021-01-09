Osasuna and Real Madrid meet today Saturday, January 9, in a new match by Date 18 of The Santander League of Spain, at the El Sadar stadium.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of César Soto Grado, the meeting between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live through DirecTV Sports (channel 610 and 1610 in HD) and online by streaming on DirecTV Go.

Possible formations

The 11 of Osasuna: Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David García, Aridane, Juan Cruz; Oier, Iñigo Pérez, Moncayola; Rubén García, Roberto Torres and Calleri. DT: Jagoba Arrasate.

The 11 of Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Hazard and Benzema. DT: Zinedine Zidane.

Fixture, results and standings

