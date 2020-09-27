Osasuna, which this year celebrates its centenary, returns to play in its fiefdom more than two months later. It will do so in a stadium that is still undergoing full renovation but is taking shape. The rojillos will release a lawn on which they have already trained. For the moment, despite the heavy rains, he has held up well but we will have to see how he behaves during the game (follow the meeting live on As.com).

Sweep yourself and his people are excited to return home, even without an audience. They expect a very different match from a week ago in Getafe. Expect a brave team and a game with rhythm. Most likely, you bet on the usual 4-4-2. In the initial team there will be certain changes. Everything indicates that Unai García will be the replacement for the injured Aridane and the newcomers, Calleri and Jony may have their starting opportunity.

He I raised comes to The Sadar after 15 days of reflection after escaping the victory in the derby of Mestalla. Paco Lopez will introduce two of his untouchables into eleven: Vezo, in defense, and Roger in attack. Both must improve the performance of the collective.