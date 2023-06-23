UEFA has ousted Osasuna from the Conference League, which earned a pass on the pitch last season by finishing seventh in La Liga, as well as reaching the final of the Copa del Rey. The reasons? They are from the 2013/2014 season and concern crimes of embezzlement, false accounting and sports corruption: the latter charge is linked to a series of match-fixing in which Osasuna and Betis were involved, and which in 2020 it led to nine convictions. In addition, the coach at the time, Angel Luis Vizcay, admitted that there were two more episodes of corruption the previous season.

REACTION

The reaction of the Spaniards lasts. “The club does not share UEFA’s criteria – reads a statement – and will appeal, announcing that it will fight in all venues to defend its rights. Strong against the weak and weak against the strong, the UEFA courts did not want to take into account the fact that it is the Spanish courts themselves that literally declare that Osasuna is the victim of the diversion of money carried out by some former managers behind the backs of the institution’s highest governing body, the Assembly, and the control mechanisms of the club same”.