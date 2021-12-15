The Osasuna board of directors expressed its condemnation of the events that occurred last Sunday in the game against Barcelona, ​​in which an individual spat from the stands against Chimy Ávila when he celebrated the equalizer against the culés. Sabalza and the rest of his government team consider that these events “are absolutely deplorable, antagonistic to the values ​​of a century-old institution like Osasuna and in no way have a place in El Sadar.”

Also, in a meeting this afternoon, the board of directors has ordered an investigation that concludes with the identification of the aforementioned individual in order, in the event that he is a member, to forward to the Social Disciplinary Body his recommendation of expulsion from the club and, in the event that he is not, also to forward the matter to the competent authorities.

Chimy has a love-hate relationship with a large sector of El Sadar and a very small area of ​​the stadium, in the latter case since he exhibited a shirt with the leader of VOX, Abascal. Later he apologized, although some seem that they will never forgive him