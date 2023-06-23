Osasuna celebrated their qualification for the Conference League with euphoria, which they tied with their victory against Girona in El Sadar (2-1), but the inspectors who have analyzed their registration file in the European competition consider that they do not meet the requirements since the UEFA regulations require “not to have been directly and/or indirectly involved in any activity intended to organize or influence the outcome of a match.”

The final sentence handed down by the Supreme Court in the Osasuna case, for which several leaders were sentenced after the complaint by the current board of directors, and in which the payment to players from other clubs to buy games in the 2013 season was uncovered -14, has been decisive for UEFA to decide to exclude the Navarrese club, whose place would be occupied by Athletic. Osasuna, despite the illegal efforts of its leaders, failed to save the category.

The Navarrese club now has the possibility of urgently appealing the decision of the European body and later, that of going to the TAS, but the reaction from the rojilla entity, after receiving the notification from UEFA, suggests that the Navarrese club sees very difficult for the decision to be reversed. In a statement from Osasuna, it is charged not only against UEFA, but also against the Spanish Federation. According to the referral, “the club does not share the criteria of UEFA, it will appeal to the Appeals Committee and announces that it will fight legally, until the last consequences, to defend its rights”, and attacks harshly: “Strong with the weak and weak with the strong, the justice of UEFA has not wanted to take into account that it was the Spanish courts of justice themselves who have literally declared that Osasuna has been the victim of the diversion of money carried out by some of its former directors behind the back of the highest body of government of the entity, the Assembly, and of the control mechanisms of the club”.

For the current directors, chaired by Luis Sabalza, who took the reins in 2014, denounced the previous rectors before the Justice and managed to revive Osasuna, “the message that UEFA transmits is, without a doubt, counterproductive for football and for those Entities that, faced with the risk of being penalized by the highest European football body, now choose not to attack corruption in the world of football head-on”.

The Osasuna board of directors considers that very serious damage has been done to the entity’s image, “and that it has also occurred with the silence of the main Spanish football organizations, including the RFEF.” She assures the club that there have been “continuous interested leaks, in a national key, to certain media outlets and journalists to build a story that sacrifices the weak to favor the strong.” Leaks that, “already on the 7th, the day Osasuna learned of the start of the investigation, categorically assured that the end of this entire process was going to be the expulsion of the rojillo club from European competitions.” The statement concludes almost in a tone of resignation: “We are prepared for the worst, but not to put aside the motto that has accompanied us in the reconstruction of the club for the last nine years: Osasuna never gives up.”

The Federation in turn expressed in a statement: “It is disgraceful, disrespectful and a very serious action that the club intends to involve the RFEF in this matter, curiously leaving aside, always in a subtle way, the origin of the complaints, and it is extremely serious to want to make their dignified and magnificent fans believe that the RFEF has not supported or does not support their club”.

“The RFEF did not act at any time in this procedure as a private prosecution because it understood and defended at all times the need to preserve the innocence of the club,” adds the federation.

