Next Saturday, May 6, Real Madrid and Osasuna will meet at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville to play the final of the Copa del Rey, in what could mean the first cup title in the history of the club from Navarra The last time they played in the final of this tournament was in the 2004/05 season. This match is awaited with great eagerness and enthusiasm by the entire Osasuna team, it is the most special match in recent years for the Pamplona team.
It is a game that no one would want to miss, but sadly, injuries have deprived certain players of being absent from the field of play, although that does not mean that they will experience it with the same enthusiasm as their teammates, being just another fan. Below we leave you the injured and sanctioned for this final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid.
david garcia
He is the leader of the Pamplona defense, it would be a great casualty for the Navarrese team. His absence in the Copa del Rey final is not certain, but he arrives as a doubt due to some physical problems. He has missed the last two league games against Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona.
Nacho Vidal
Another player who arrives with physical problems is Nacho Vidal. The winger could be a doubt in the important event on Saturday, he missed the commitment against FC Barcelona and did not play a single minute in the game against Real Sociedad.
Darko Brasanac
The one who will surely not be against Real Madrid in this Copa del Rey final is Darko Brasanac. The midfielder in the match against Elche on April 8 suffered a torn cruciate ligament that will keep him off the pitch for the rest of the season.
Except for the absence of Darko Brasanac and the possible casualties of David García and Nacho Vidal, Osasuna would not have any more casualties, either due to injury or suspension.
