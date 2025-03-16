Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Osasuna and Getafe live
The encounter Osasuna – Getafe of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in the Sadar to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through
M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Osasuna – Getafe
Classification and statistics between Osasuna – Getafe
Osasuna arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the
Barcelona
while Getafe played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against
Athletic
. He Osasuna Currently occupies the position number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports with 34 points, while its rival, the
Getafeoccupies the 11 With 34 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Osasuna calendar, the Getafe calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.
