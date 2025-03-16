







































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Osasuna – Getafe of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in the Sadar to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Osasuna – Getafe

Classification and statistics between Osasuna – Getafe

Osasuna arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Barcelona



while Getafe played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Athletic



. He Osasuna Currently occupies the position number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports with 34 points, while its rival, the

Getafeoccupies the 11 With 34 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Osasuna calendar, the Getafe calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.