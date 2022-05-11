Little football, tables at halftime

The afternoon at El Sadar started very well with the farewell of the Osasuna legend, Oier Sanjurjo and, although Osasuna apparently had nothing at stake, he went out to command.

The first part was marked by the success of Osasuna in the first dangerous attack of the rojillos. A good center by Rubén García from the left to the heart of the area was finished off by Oier. Yes. How is life, that on the day of his farewell he has scored a goal in front of his fans. Getafe took little time to react. He put on his overalls and Quique’s team began to dominate the match with the ball. In a corner kick and on the second play Maksimovic put a ball from the baseline that Torró got into his own goal to make it 1-1. And from there, the game was diluted in the first part like a sugar cube. Little football and few errors of both after the goals.