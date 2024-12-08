























































































































































The meeting Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in El Sadar at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

ETB2, Gol Play, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar, GolStadium Premium, GolStadium

.

Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés

Classification and statistics between Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés

Osasuna comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Seville



while Deportivo Alavés played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Leganes



. He Osasuna currently occupies the position number 8 of LaLiga EA Sports with 23 points, while its rival,

Deportivo Alavésoccupies the place 15 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.