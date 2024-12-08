Follow the EA Sports LaLiga football match between Osasuna and Deportivo Alavés live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in El Sadar at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through
ETB2, Gol Play, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar, GolStadium Premium, GolStadium
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés
Classification and statistics between Osasuna – Deportivo Alavés
Osasuna comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Seville
while Deportivo Alavés played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against
Leganes
. He Osasuna currently occupies the position number 8 of LaLiga EA Sports with 23 points, while its rival,
Deportivo Alavésoccupies the place 15 with 17 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Osasuna schedule, the Deportivo Alavés schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10139605″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/2024 1208/6446/osasuna-deportivo-alaves-laliga-primera-division-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10139605″}
Loading next content…
#Osasuna #Deportivo #Alavés #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply