Barcelona said goodbye this Saturday to the winning streak it had in the League. The team coached by Hansi Flick fell 4-2 against Osasuna at El Sadar in a match marked by the Blaugrana’s rotations and the home team’s punch. The goals from Budimir on two occasions, from an inspired Bryan Zaragoza and from Bretones buried the culés and opened the debate about the lack of depth that Barça has in the squad.

The match has already started with Barça trying to find itself. Flick prepared a battery of changes in the face of the agglomeration of matches in which Sergi Domínguez, Gerard Martín, Pablo Torre, Ferran Torres and Pau Víctor entered. Too many changes to settle in a game that was not going to let up. And Osasuna came out, as expected, with the knife between its teeth and fighting for every centimeter of the playing field. That intensity was the great enemy of the Blaugrana, who dedicated the first moments of the match to lowering their heart rate.

Osasuna Sergio Herrera; Areso (Herrando, min. 84), Catena, Boyomo, Juan Cruz (Nacho Vidal, min. 84); Torró, Ibáñez; Rubén García (Rubén Peña, min. 59), Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza (Bretones, min. 77); and Budimir (Raúl García, min. 77). 4 – 2 Barcelona Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Sergi Domínguez (Héctor Fort, min. 85), Gerard Martín (Balde, min. 70); Eric García, Pedri; Ferran, Pablo Torre (Raphinha, min. 59), Pau Víctor (Lamine Yamal, min. 59); and Lewandowski (Marc Casadó, min. 70) Goals

1-0: min. 18. Budimir. 2-0: min. 28. Bryan Zaragoza. 2-1: min. 53. Pau Victor. 3-1: min. 72. Budimir, penalty. 4-1: min. 85. Bretons. 4-2: min. 90. Lamine Yamal.

Referee

Guillermo Cuadra Fernández. He cautioned Pablo Ibáñez, Bryan Zaragoza, Sergi Domínguez and Pedri.

Incidents

Match played in El Sadar before 22,322 spectators.

Barça tried to reach that goal through all means, but it was impossible. Sadar survives changes of coaches, new projects and even reforms, but it never changes its essence. It is a stadium that carries its team and dwarfs rivals. It happened to the leader, who was afraid of the local momentum and who could not be fluid with the ball in the face of the suffocating pressure of the locals. That degenerated into lost duels and a carousel of chances that would soon come to fruition. Areso warned with a cross shot and Budimir hit with a precise header after an accurate cross from Bryan Zaragoza.

The goal punished a disoriented Barça with several of its best swords on the bench. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Iñigo Martínez made gestures from the sidelines while Bryan Zaragoza led the Osasuna festival. The Malaga winger doesn’t know a lick of English, but he has plenty of football in his boots. He assisted Budimir in the first and disguised himself as Ricardinho in the second to make a masterful step against Iñaki Peña and turn upside down a stand dedicated to its new star. It was the culmination of a brilliant half hour for the locals and a decline for the Blaugrana, who went into the break with many doubts and taking refuge in the ball to withstand the downpour.

After the restart, Flick surprised by keeping the same eleven as in the first half. He didn’t make any changes, but everything changed. Osasuna took a step back on the pitch and also in intensity and the culés took advantage of that to get into the clash. Finally there were spaces between the lines so that Pedri and Pablo Torre could turn and little by little the trend changed. Koundé and Gerard Martín were already in the opposite field and the speed of the game increased. Sergio Herrera saved a goal against Lewandowski, but then he failed twice and gave Pau Víctor a goal in his debut as a starter in the First Division after the attacker shot weakly from distance.

It was a goal that made Barça and also Flick believe that, now, he put his all into it. Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Balde and Marc Casadó entered, but it was not the day of the Blaugranas, who received a setback in their best moment. Ferran Torres had a one-on-one that Sergio Herrera saved to redeem himself from the mistake and shortly after Sergi Domínguez knocked down Budimir in the area and the Croatian did not forgive from eleven meters to end a match that was still going to have two great goals from the front of the area in the final stretch through Bretones and Lamine Yamal. Barça ends its good streak in the League and brings to the fore the lack of wardrobe that Flick has.